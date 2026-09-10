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Big Ten program gives $50,000 to renovate Fairview Elementary classroom

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published September 10, 2026 at 1:08 PM EDT
A group of elementary students watch as a ribbon is cut.
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Big Ten Senior Vice President of Community & Impact Omar Brown, Fairview Elementary Principle Kelsey Pearson, and Indiana University Athletic Director Scott Dolson cut the ribbon on the renovated classroom.

Bloomington's Fairview Elementary School is the first school to receive a $50,000 learning-space renovation through a new Big Ten Conference initiative.

Students got their first look at the renovated space Wednesday as the conference launched its B1G Build program at Fairview.

The program is a partnership between the Big Ten, College Football Playoff Foundation, School Specialty and Eckrich. It will eventually provide renovations to schools partnered with all 18 Big Ten universities over the next three years.

Fairview Principal Kelsey Pearson said the school chose its large group instruction room for the renovation because of how many students, teachers and programs use it.

"New tables, all new chairs, the furniture that's outlining the space in here. All the storage units are all brand new," Pearson said.

The room is used for music and drama programs, academic activities, after-school programming and staff meetings.

A bison mascot interacts with elementary school kids.
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Hoosier the Bison made an appearance at the event.

Pearson said the new furniture can be quickly moved, allowing the school to more easily transition the room between academic activities and performing arts programs.

The project also builds on an existing relationship between Fairview and Indiana University Athletics.

IU athletes regularly participate in reading, lunch and recess programs at the school, along with other volunteer efforts.

IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson said the renovation adds financial resources to a relationship that has previously focused heavily on student-athlete involvement.

"We actually partnered with Fairview, we have for a long time. and it really means a lot to our student-athletes to be able to give back to the community," Dolson said.

Indiana's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee also raised additional money to support Fairview.

The program awarded $1,000 to the school’s music teacher, Sarah Olivo, for her near decade of service as an instructor and the arts integration coordinator.

A group of elementary students play instruments.
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A group of students performed at the event in celebration.

For Pearson, the relationship with IU has a personal connection. Pearson grew up in Bloomington and was previously an IU athlete.

"It's definitely a full-circle moment," Pearson said. "I just didn't realize, even as a student-athlete, how much of an impact we were having on the local community."

Fairview is the first of six schools receiving B1G Build renovations this fall.

Schools partnered with Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota, Washington and UCLA will follow over the next two months.

The conference plans to eventually involve all 18 Big Ten universities, with each renovation including a $50,000 investment in learning spaces.

The Big Ten says the partnerships are intended to continue beyond the renovations through interactions between elementary students and university athletes, coaches and staff.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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