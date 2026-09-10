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Columbus adds oversight to data center proposals

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published September 10, 2026 at 11:37 AM EDT
Protesters gather with signs
Devan Ridgway
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WFIU/WTIU News
Protesters gathered outside the Morgan County Justice Complex earlier this year. The protest was the first of a series planned in opposition to the data center.

Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon said the city has received interest from developers looking for places to build data centers.

She said that prompted city council to come up with an oversight policy.

“They passed an ordinance which basically said that it's a permitted use, but it also requires approval by the board of zoning appeals,” Ferdon said.

Requiring a government body to have oversight then allows for public input.

Listen to more: Columbus Mayor Ferdon on budget hearings, reelection, data centers

Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon
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Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon

Ferdon said she’s had multiple conversations with developers but no proposals.

“There's a lot of smaller data centers across the country too that provide services, and so we've had interest in all sizes,” she said.

Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute found 13 Indiana counties have adopted ordinances for data centers. Another 24 have enacted temporary moratoria on construction, while three, including Monroe County, have banned data center construction.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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