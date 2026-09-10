Early-morning crash kills woman, 19, puts man in hospital

One teenager is dead and one is in the hospital after a crash on State Road 446 in the early hours of Wednesday at the Charles Deam Wilderness.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the MCSO Major Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene of a single-car crash near Allens Creek Road at around 1:30 AM Wednesday morning.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Franklin, was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment from injuries sustained in the crash. A 19-year-old female passenger from Medora died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identities of the individuals involved. Police say they are working to determine the cause of the crash.