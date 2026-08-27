Bloomington man gets house arrest for 2022 Kalao shooting

Keiantrea Washington, of Bloomington, has been sentenced to five years house arrest for his role in a 2022 shooting at the Kalao Nightclub .

Washington pleaded guilty on Aug. 13 to criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony, avoiding two more serious level 3 charges of aggravated battery and one charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

Level 3 felonies can carry prison sentences up to 16 years.

Judge Mary Ellen Diekhoff sentenced him to five years of home detention on the level 5 felony charge; the prosecutor had recommended six years of home detention.

Washington shot three men inside the club at Kirkwood Avenue and Sixth Street during the weekend of the Little 500 bicycle race. All victims survived.

Describing her decision to drop the other charges, Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant wrote that the state lacked sufficient evidence to prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to her memo, security camera footage and social media posts indicate that one of the victims arrived at the club that night intending to attack Washington and threw a punch at him before he drew his gun. Hence, the first shooting appeared to be self-defense.

Two of the other victims include a friend of Washington and a stranger “innocently standing at a bar.” Oliphant said nothing indicated either were his intended targets, but firing his gun “so poorly” in the crowded nightclub was reckless.

“What is abundantly clear from the video evidence and the injuries sustained in this case is that Defendant is no marksman,” she wrote.

Washington had pleaded not guilty to all charges during his initial hearing four years ago.

After two days in jail, he was released on a $500 cash bond.

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, criticized Washington’s sentence online for what he saw as excessive leniency.

“WE WARNED the Revolving Door and Sweet Heart Plea Deals would move to medium-sized cities and towns,” Snyder tweeted. “Shot 4 people… #Wow.”