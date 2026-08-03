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Driver arrested after six injured at Wabash Valley Dragway

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published August 3, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
A close up of the Indiana State Police logo on a white police vehicle.
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Six people were injured Saturday evening, after a vehicle performing burnouts at the Wabash Valley Dragway lost control and pushed a metal barrier into a crowd.

Indiana State Police officers responded around 6:10 pm to reports that six individuals had been struck.

Officers later located the vehicle involved. Police say the driver was not with the vehicle, but the owner later turned himself in.

Police identified the driver as Merick C. Colson, 20, from Danville, Ind. He was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Colson told investigators his vehicle began "running weird," the throttle stayed open, and the brakes did not work before it struck the metal barrier.

Colson faces preliminary charges of Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, and Class A misdemeanor criminal recklessness.

The six injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung

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