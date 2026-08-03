Driver arrested after six injured at Wabash Valley Dragway

Six people were injured Saturday evening, after a vehicle performing burnouts at the Wabash Valley Dragway lost control and pushed a metal barrier into a crowd.

Indiana State Police officers responded around 6:10 pm to reports that six individuals had been struck.

Officers later located the vehicle involved. Police say the driver was not with the vehicle, but the owner later turned himself in.

Police identified the driver as Merick C. Colson, 20, from Danville, Ind. He was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Colson told investigators his vehicle began "running weird," the throttle stayed open, and the brakes did not work before it struck the metal barrier.

Colson faces preliminary charges of Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, and Class A misdemeanor criminal recklessness.

The six injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.