Public march counters pro-deportation event in central Indiana

About 1,000 Hoosiers supportive of immigrants marched through Fishers on Saturday — a counter protest to a pro-deportation event planned for the city with remarks from two statewide elected officials.

The private mass deportation event was unexpectedly moved to Greenfield, according to an unconfirmed email sent to attendees, beginning at 6 p.m. Two outlets had exclusive media access to the event headlined by former Border Patrol leader Greg Bovino, said Daniel Poynter, executive director of Save Heritage Indiana. He declined to name the outlets.

Under light rain, thunder and a billowing American flag, Fishers protesters gathered in front of the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater for speeches. Organizers concluded the protest, though, after lightning was spotted within five miles.

Among the attendees was Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, who likened the mass deportation rally to the activity of the Ku Klux Klan, which had a stronghold in Indiana in the early 20th century.

“They are replacing slogans, uniforms and messages, but they are using the same playbook that played in Indiana over 100 years ago,” Qaddoura told protesters.

Jack Forrest / Indiana Capital Chronicle A pro-immigrant protester with an “Ind 4 All” sign marches with a child through Fishers on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

Rabbi Aaron Spiegel, executive director of the Greater Indianapolis Multifaith Alliance, said immigrants are just the latest in a series of groups to be scapegoated for societal problems.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to say ‘No, we will not dehumanize anyone,’” Spiegel said.

Attendees’ signs expressed support for immigrants and took aim at officials, including Bovino, President Donald Trump and Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

One masked person held a sign reading “preserve American demographics,” but protesters lifted signs of their own to block out the message.

Others on Saturday sought to emphasize Fishers as a city welcoming to immigrants.

“We live in a diverse neighborhood,” said Christine Winger, who wore a shirt reading “Fishers is for everyone.”

“Our neighbors are from Ukraine, and from Japan and from all over the world, and they are welcome to be my neighbors, and I support them being here in Fishers, Indiana, because they are an important part of our community,” she said.

Kelley Curran, another attendee, said she suspected the deportation event was moved out of Fishers in response to the showing of support for immigrants.

Curran was there with Joe Hauptmann, who was encouraged by the turnout in a politically conservative state. A former chair of the Indiana Libertarian Party, Hauptmann said he’d often aligned with Republicans but was disappointed by their approach on immigration.

“I feel very used because what I thought, when we were talking about freedom, we meant for everyone, and it turns out most of our allies meant only for themselves,” Hauptmann said.

Few details shared on pro-deportation event

Many of the specifics of the private pro-deportation event, with a $50 general admission fee for the evening and requirements of suits and ties for men and dresses for women, remained undisclosed.

Poynter said on X that it was sold out but refused to say how many people would attend.

Save Heritage Indiana planned to release videos of the event, Poynter said. It was set to wrap up after 9 p.m.

The event ultimately ended up being in Greenfield, according to an unconfirmed email sent to attendees Saturday, with ID checks required for entry. But even before then, Save Heritage Indiana opted not to publicize the location. The group wrote on X that was to avoid harassment from “those who oppose free speech” and because of violent threats.

Ashley Elrod, spokesperson for Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, previously told the Capital Chronicle he hadn’t been contacted by the organizers and didn’t plan to attend. Elrod added local police wouldn’t provide private security for the event or a potential counterprotest.

“Fishers did not ask to be a part of this debate, but today, people have chosen to express their constitutional right to free speech and assembly in our city,” Fadness said in another statement Saturday.

Photo by Julia Rendleman Gregory Bovino, former U.S. Border Patrol “commander at large,” stands in the street after exiting his vehicle in Minneapolis in January 2026. Bovino oversaw controversial immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis that resulted in the shooting deaths of two Americans before being reassigned.

Save Heritage Indiana’s event was headlined by Bovino. Once the face of President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign, he retired in March months after being demoted amid backlash to two fatal shootings by federal agents during operations in Minneapolis.

The event advertised Bovino disclosing real truths about the number of people in the United States illegally after he was silenced by the establishment.

“This gathering is for people who have decided that the time for polite silence is over. Commander Bovino will speak directly — unfiltered, unrehearsed, and accountable to no handler,” the website said.

According to promotional material, other speakers included Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, and Rupert Lowe, a British politician who founded Restore Britain, a political party supportive of mass deportations in the country.

Beckwith and Attorney General Todd Rokita each recorded messages to be played at the event, its website said. The Capital Chronicle requested the video remarks from Beckwith and Rokita on Thursday. Beckwith’s office insisted on a formal public access request and did not provide the video as of Saturday. Rokita’s office didn’t respond.

Neither Gov. Mike Braun nor U.S. Sen. Jim Banks sent a video, Save Heritage Indiana said. The group slammed the Republicans in a message to its mailing list, saying the two “deserve the stocks” if they couldn’t voice support for immigration law enforcement.

“This rally is no more radical than that,” read the message, which was accompanied by an colonial America-era image of a man in stocks.

The critique of Banks led Nathan Roberts, co-founder of Save Heritage Indiana and Turning Point Action operative, to exit the group. On X, Roberts called Banks “the best senator in the country on” immigration policy, including for his efforts to end birthright citizenship.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

