Indiana AG sues Merrillville, accusing town of blocking new ICE facility

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Wednesday filed suit against a northwest Indiana town he says is interfering with federal immigration enforcement efforts to add a new detention facility there.

Merrillville, Rokita said in a news release, is “effectively aid(ing) and abet(ing)” criminals.

As President Donald Trump’s administration ramps up its mass deportation scheme, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been on the hunt for more immigrant detainee holding space.

ICE has been trying to buy property in Merrillville, Rokita confirmed.

He’s accusing town leaders of discouraging or even thwarting ICE real estate transactions with property owners, in violation of state laws requiring local government cooperation with ICE.

The Office of Attorney General didn’t immediately provide a copy of the complaint, and it was not available on the state’s MyCase platform.

The lawsuit comes about a month after Rokita’s office issued Merrillville a cease-and-desist letter.

The letter told leaders to rescind a non-binding resolution opposing the conversion of warehouses into detention space, stop interfering in resident-ICE land deals, and issue a public statement clarifying that the town won’t oppose transactions or retaliate against any land owners who sell to ICE.

“We requested that Merrillville comply with state law and they refused, choosing instead to play games, effectively aid and abet criminal illegal aliens, and making the illegals’ evasion of justice a higher priority than the safety of taxpayers throughout the region,” Rokita said. “That’s illegal under Indiana law.”

Emails sent to the town’s media officer seeking comment were not returned Thursday.

Officials have previously said their resolution is an expression of opinion protected by the First Amendment — not an enforceable policy — and noted they’re “oath-bound” to follow all state and federal laws.

The lawsuit represents the first enforcement action taken under a controversial new immigration enforcement law, according to Rokita’s office. Senate Enrolled Act 76 was approved in March.

Some provisions didn’t take effect until this month, but others were effective immediately — including authorizing Rokita to sue units of local government for up to $10,000 per violation of an existing ban on limiting immigration enforcement activities..

Local governments must also comply with ICE detainer requests.

The law additionally prohibits businesses from knowingly or intentionally employing unauthorized workers. Violators face escalating punishments ranging from operating authorization suspensions at one site to permanent revocations at all locations.

Rokita is sending video remarks to be played at a Saturday mass deportation rally headlined by former U.S. Border Patrol head Greg Bovino.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

