Warden resigns from Indiana prison holding ICE detainees

The warden of the Miami Correctional Facility has resigned.

Brian English announced his resignation in a LinkedIn post, writing that he had helped turn around many of the problems at the facility, which has been used to house ICE detainees since last year.

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"After much reflection, I’ve decided to take the next step in my career and will be transitioning out of my role," he wrote in the post.

English wrote that when he took the job nearly four years ago, the facility was "in a difficult place" after the COVID-19 lockdown and experiencing severe staffing shortages and no volunteers, limited programing, and strained community relationships.

"Culture was hurting, and momentum was hard to find. But what I walked into was a group of people who refused to settle for that reality. A team ready to rebuild, re‑engage, and redefine what that facility could be," he wrote.

English confirmed the resignation Friday in an email to WFIU/WTIU News.

"I did leave on my own terms and I appreciated the opportunity with the IDOC but it was time for a career change," English wrote.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security selected the facility to house hundreds of ICE detainees, dubbing it the “Speedway Slammer.”

Several recent deaths at the facility earlier this year are being investigated