© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Warden resigns from Indiana prison holding ICE detainees

WFIU | By George Hale
Published July 3, 2026 at 4:43 PM EDT
Blue sign reading "Miami correctional facility"
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The facility near Kokomo is being used to house ICE detainees.

The warden of the Miami Correctional Facility has resigned.

Brian English announced his resignation in a LinkedIn post, writing that he had helped turn around many of the problems at the facility, which has been used to house ICE detainees since last year.

Read more: Speedway rally against ICE in Indiana

"After much reflection, I’ve decided to take the next step in my career and will be transitioning out of my role," he wrote in the post.

English wrote that when he took the job nearly four years ago, the facility was "in a difficult place" after the COVID-19 lockdown and experiencing severe staffing shortages and no volunteers, limited programing, and strained community relationships.

"Culture was hurting, and momentum was hard to find. But what I walked into was a group of people who refused to settle for that reality. A team ready to rebuild, re‑engage, and redefine what that facility could be," he wrote.

English confirmed the resignation Friday in an email to WFIU/WTIU News.

"I did leave on my own terms and I appreciated the opportunity with the IDOC but it was time for a career change," English wrote.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security selected the facility to house hundreds of ICE detainees, dubbing it the “Speedway Slammer.”

Several recent deaths at the facility earlier this year are being investigated
Tags
News Featured
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.