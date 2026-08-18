Two Indiana secretary of state debates planned

Indiana’s secretary of state race tops the election ballot this year — and at least two debates are planned so far.

The Indy Chamber’s HobNob legislative forum returns Aug. 26 at The Crane Bay Event Center and will feature a moderated conversation between Republican Max Engling, Democrat Beau Bayh, Libertarian Lauri Shillings and Greg Ballard of the Lincoln Party.

It will be hosted in collaboration with media partners Fox59 & CBS4 and IBJ Media, and coverage of HobNob will be shared with viewers and voters.

“HobNob reflects the Indy Chamber’s commitment to informed civic engagement,” said Taylor Hughes, chief strategy officer and chief of staff at the Indy Chamber. “Bringing candidates together in one forum gives our business community and voters the opportunity to hear directly from those seeking office and better understand the issues that will shape Indiana’s future.”

To purchase tickets to HobNob, visit the Indy Chamber Eventbrite.

The Indiana Debate Commission will host a more typical debate with the candidates at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 inside WFYI studios in Indianapolis.

It will be moderated by Laura Merrifield Wilson, professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis — who hosts Positively Politics on WICR and is a member of the Indiana Debate Commission.

While there will be no audience, the public can submit questions through www.indianadebatecommission.com using the “Ask Your Question” link on the homepage. Hoosiers whose questions are selected may also be invited to ask their questions via pre-recorded video during the debate. Consistent with commission practice, candidates will not receive the questions in advance.

The race for secretary of state is one of the Indiana’s most closely watched contests, featuring candidates representing four different political parties. As Indiana’s chief elections officer, the secretary of state oversees election administration, business services, securities regulation and campaign finance reporting.

“The Indiana Debate Commission is committed to helping voters make informed decisions by providing opportunities to hear directly from the candidates,” said Elizabeth Bennion, president of the Indiana Debate Commission. “The secretary of state plays a vital role in Indiana’s elections and civic life, and this four-candidate debate will give Hoosiers an opportunity to compare different perspectives on the future of the office. We are grateful to WFYI and media partners across the state for helping make this conversation accessible to voters wherever they live. We hope the debate sparks conversations in communities across Indiana and encourages Hoosiers to learn more about the candidates before casting their ballots.”

Hoosiers can watch live on WFYI Public Television, streamed on WFYI’s YouTube channel, and streamed at www.indianadebatecommission.com. The debate feed will also be made available to media organizations across Indiana for broadcast, streaming and embedding.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

