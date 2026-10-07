Bloomington parents charged with neglect after death of daughter, 14

Two Bloomington parents face felony neglect charges after investigators alleged their 14-year-old daughter was severely malnourished and denied adequate food and medical care before her death last year.

Toris Mayfield and Jerry Mayfield Jr. were each charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to probable-cause affidavits filed Monday in Monroe County.

Each faces a Level 1 felony count and a Level 3 felony count. Both have a warrant out for their arrest.

The girl died July 2, 2025, after Toris Mayfield called 911 from the family's Bloomington home. She was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the girl weighed 124 pounds in January 2025. By the time she died about six months later, she weighed 80 pounds.

The affidavits say the girl attended Monroe County Community School Corporation schools until February 2025, when she was withdrawn and began homeschooling.

Police said school staff had reported no concerns about significant weight loss or extreme behavior while she attended school. Investigators allege her health deteriorated significantly in the months after she left.

Police reviewed Ring-camera footage they say documented weight and hair loss and marks consistent with injuries.

Investigators allege the girl was frequently confined to her bedroom, monitored remotely, restricted from accessing food and required to ask permission to use the bathroom. Police also said messages between the parents discussed what food she was allowed to eat.

The girl was treated at IU Health in May 2025 for leg swelling. Investigators said hospital records also noted weight loss and marks on her skin. Police said they found no known follow-up addressing her nutritional needs.

The girl's cause of death changed during the investigation.

An initial autopsy attributed her death to a medication-induced heart arrhythmia involving six medications and classified the death as accidental.

Investigators said the forensic pathologist later amended those findings after receiving additional evidence. The final autopsy lists the cause of death as complications of severe protein-calorie malnutrition and dehydration and the manner of death as undetermined.

A child-abuse pediatrician at Riley Hospital for Children also reviewed the case. According to the affidavits, the doctor concluded the girl's starvation indicated she had been restricted from accessing food and characterized her death as "diagnostic of child torture."

Bloomington police said investigators reviewed medical, school and Department of Child Services records, cellphone data and video from cameras inside the home.

Investigators allege the girl's deterioration occurred while the Mayfields had access to food, transportation and health care and that timely medical treatment could have prevented her death.

The cases were filed Oct. 6 in Monroe Circuit Court.