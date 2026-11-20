IU men’s soccer opens the NCAA tournament at noon Sunday against Missouri State at Bill Armstrong Stadium.

With just one loss this season, IU earned a top-4 seed in the NCAA tournament. That means the Hoosiers would have home field advantage until the national semifinals.

IU coach Todd Yeagley said his players are not yet satisfied with the season.

“They came here to win titles and be part of something,” Yeagley said.

The Hoosiers already claimed two titles this season.

After winning this season’s Big Ten regular season title and the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers have won 37 conference titles in 36 seasons.

Yeagley said with a championship pedigree comes increased pressure, but his team is ready.

“They wanted that. And that's the kind of guys we want here,” Yeagley said. “They want to feel what this program is all about, and we want to be playing these big games.”

IU would earn a spot in the tournament’s final 16 with a win Sunday.

“Want them to be loose, ready, and hungry,” Yeagley said. “That's the goal this week: to create all those feelings heading into Sunday.”

Missouri State is different from any team Indiana has faced this season.

The Bears have just one player on their roster from the United States. Yeagley expects a particular trait when playing against teams with so much international talent.

“I just think they're savvier in general,” Yeagley said. “A lot of the international players are a bit savvier because they've grown up with the sport their whole life.”

One reason the Hoosiers are where they are is the play of goalkeeper Michael Mroz. Mroz transferred to IU from Evansville prior to this season.

“His leadership, his growth, his ability to manage the game has been better every week since he arrived in January,” Yeagley said. “He's a top keeper. He's one of the top keepers in the country.”

IU being seeded in the top four will allow the Hoosiers to play at home until the semifinals in North Carolina.

In a year of record attendance at Bill Armstrong Stadium, Yeagley is especially grateful.

“They feel the energy, they feel the pride,” Yeagley said. “They want to give everything they can. It's just how much more can you dig in and give?”