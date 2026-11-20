Thanksgiving dinner could cost Hoosiers less this year, even as the national average rises, according to Indiana Farm Bureau's annual grocery price survey.

The survey estimates a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 people costs $49.17 in Indiana, down 8 percent from last year.

Nationally, the same meal averages $58.63, an increase of 6 percent.

Todd Davis, chief economist for Indiana Farm Bureau, said the lower cost in Indiana is largely driven by turkey prices.

"For Indiana, the driver of a cheaper meal was the turkey," Davis said. "Our turkey was about 8% lower than last year, and that was because we have more turkeys available, and so that makes the price in the supermarket lower."

A 16-pound turkey averaged $19.38 in Indiana, compared with $23.68 nationally.

Davis said the availability of frozen turkeys can also help protect Thanksgiving prices from short-term supply disruptions caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu.

Unlike eggs, which have a shorter shelf life, supermarkets can purchase and freeze turkeys ahead of the holiday.

"Supermarkets know they're going to have this demand, they can buy ahead, and they can have these turkeys in the freezer," Davis said.

Despite lower prices at the grocery store, farmers continue to face financial pressure from high fuel, fertilizer and other production expenses.

Davis said the prices consumers pay reflect much more than the cost of raising crops and livestock.

"For every dollar they spend in the supermarket, just 12.6 cents goes back to the farmer," Davis said. "There is a lot of processing, energy, transportation, packaging, everything involved getting what is produced at the farm into a form that you buy at the supermarket."

The Farm Bureau survey relies on volunteers who visit grocery stores during the first week of November and record prices for a predetermined list of Thanksgiving foods.

Davis cautioned that the results are not a comprehensive measure of grocery prices or food inflation.

"It's more anecdotal than a direct comparison to national statistics or anything," he said. "It's just more what our shoppers saw compared to shoppers in other states across the country."

The survey provides a snapshot of holiday food prices rather than a guarantee of what any individual household will pay.

Actual costs will vary depending on the store, location and products purchased.