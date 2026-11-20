Indiana won’t participate in a six-month grace period to delay enforcement of Medicaid work requirements set to take effect in January.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services updated its guidance last week creating an optional “hold-harmless” period, during which states could delay enforcement for up to six months as they update systems tracking compliance and exceptions to Medicaid work reporting rules created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Both state and federal law will require most working-age adults between the ages 19 and 64 who are insured through the Healthy Indiana Plan to work, volunteer or be in school for 80 hours a month starting Jan. 1, unless they meet an exception or monthly income threshold.

The work reporting rules do not apply to traditional Medicaid.

After reviewing the CMS guidance, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration determined the state cannot participate because “Indiana law does not provide the agency with the authority to delay implementation of these requirements,” said Marcus Barlow, an agency spokesperson.

“While the updated federal guidance affords states additional flexibility, FSSA’s actions must remain consistent with state statutes that require implementation of the work requirements by January 1,” he said.

The agency, which estimated last month that 58,000 Hoosiers were not in compliance with the forthcoming rules, is urging HIP members to create a benefits portal account and check online for updates and deadlines to maintain coverage.

“The agency remains committed to providing clear information, resources, and support to help members successfully navigate implementation and avoid unnecessary disruptions in coverage,” Barlow said.

While enforcement won’t begin until January, some Hoosiers must already be in compliance to maintain their coverage next year as the state will use a three-month look-back window for eligibility determinations.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

