A California company considering the central Indiana LEAP District for a medical radiopharmaceuticals plant is saying it won’t include nuclear power generation.

The possibility of Oklo Inc. using the site near Lebanon for nuclear power drew questions from legislators as the State Budget Committee last week reviewed an Indiana Economic Development Corp. request regarding the project.

Information distributed at a public open house in Lebanon this week said the company is working on plans for a $1.5 billion facility that would include a reactor to produce radioisotopes for medical use.

“Oklo does not plan to build an electricity-producing nuclear reactor in LEAP,” the Lebanon Reporter quoted the information packet as saying.

The Santa Clara, California-based company did not immediately reply Thursday to a request for comment from the Capital Chronicle. Oklo has not yet announced a decision about proceeding with the project.

A company spokeswoman told the Indianapolis Business Journal that its proposed Lebanon project would focus on isotope production and not include commercial power generation.

Oklo has also revised its agreement with the IEDC to reduce its possible land purchase from up to 440 acres to a maximum 220 acres, the IBJ reported.

An IEDC spokeswoman told the Capital Chronicle that the agency could not provide a copy of the updated agreement and did not answer questions about the project.

The initial contract with IEDC from September listed several possible uses by Oklo for the site near Lebanon, including “nuclear power generation, radioisotope production, research and development.”

State Budget Committee members last week approved an IEDC request to allow $20 million in agency funding to go toward expanding the LEAP District by 185 acres for the Oklo project.

Democratic legislators criticized the IEDC for insufficient public disclosure about Oklo’s development plans. They also questioned whether it was creating the chance for nuclear generation for data centers in the LEAP District, including Meta’s $10 billion data center campus now under construction there.

The district aimed at attracting high-tech businesses now spans some 6,700 acres and has faced persistent public criticism as the state has poured about $1 billion into its development.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

