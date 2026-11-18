On the day Republican Gov. Mike Braun announced his 2028 reelection bid without him, Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith renamed his campaign finance committee to indicate a possible future change.

His committee was previously “Micah for Lt. Governor” but on Monday his campaign manager sent an amendment to the Indiana Election Division changing it “immediately” to “Micah Beckwith for Indiana.”

It no longer includes lieutenant governor as the office being sought. That box is empty.

The change came hours before Braun held his reelection announcement — without Beckwith in attendance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

Beckwith was chosen by GOP state convention delegates in 2024 as Braun’s running mate over his choice of then-state Rep. Julie McGuire. Braun didn’t take questions about Beckwith Monday night but told the Indianapolis Star his lieutenant governor is “going to be at the mercy of the system that we’re living within. I would imagine there’ll be some competition for that job.”

The Capital Chronicle texted and left a phone message for Beckwith, which wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Beckwith posted this on his official social media account:

“As we prepare for the upcoming legislative session in January, now is not the time to be focused on future elections. Now is the time to focus on creating meaningful change for Hoosiers across our state by passing laws that will both improve the quality of life here in Indiana and protect the American values we hold so dear.

“If affordability is the top issue, then we need to introduce and pass bills that will make life more affordable. If we’re going to rally behind ending property taxes, then we actually need to end property taxes. No more strongly worded letters. No more empty promises. We need bold leaders willing to take decisive action instead of those trying to add more wasteful government bureaucracy while catering only to the wealthy elites. I love this state, I love the people who live here, and I can’t wait to continue doing everything in my power to keep Indiana great.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

