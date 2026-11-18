Photographic Reflex, a featured exhibit at Indiana University’s Eskenazi Museum of Art, showcases photographs from 1856 to 2017.

The exhibit consists of over 90 photographs organized by themes: play of light, industrial eye, photographic figure, witness to conflict and impressed by nature’s hand, said Benjamin Levy, Eskenazi Museum of Art’s Lucienne M. Glaubinger Curator of Works on Paper.

The photographs come from a collection donated by Shelbyville, Ind. residents Lee Marks and John C. DePrez Jr. It combines Marks’ background in fine art galleries and DePrez Jr.’s background of photojournalism, Levy said.

The title of the exhibit is a play on words combining a person’s reflex and photography involving a reflex too, Levy said. Photographers have a reflex, or impulse, to know when and what to capture, and the camera itself has its reflex. SLR stands for single-lens reflex.

The exhibit will remain open until Dec. 20. The museum’s galleries are open Tuesday through Sunday.

The variety of photographs allow viewers to explore moments of history, technology and culture, and see how all those things have transformed over the years, Levy said.

“Seeing photographs throughout time not only lets us see the subject matter, like the content of the photographs, but also allows us to sort of zoom out and see what were the kind of things that we felt were important to capture,” he said.

Levy said he’s been able to experience the exhibition from different points of view while accompanying groups of people from various generations.

“Some people know them as historic events, and some people think of these moments in history as news, as things that they've lived through,” Levy said.

The exhibit has “no one set path.” Though going from left to right, individuals will first be introduced to photographs in the "play of light" theme. Levy said he wanted to start the exhibition with the idea of light because of how light is fundamental to photography. Before advancements of technology, photographers had to be more cognizant of light.

Jacob Lindsay / WFIU/WTIU News Susan Derges' photograph named Untitled (Eye No.7).

The first photo in the “play of light” section is Untitled (Eye No.7) by Susan Derges. Derges recreated a physics demonstration which shows a stream of water being made up of water droplets. She did this by using a dark room and a strobe light, Levy said. While she was taking photos, the camera’s shutter got stuck and when she went to the front of the camera, the camera went off, unintentionally capturing a self-portrait.

“This is a self-portrait, and you get … the water droplets acting as their own sort of lenses, bending light, and so there's lots of self-referential moments in this image,” Levy said.

The “industrial eye” section features Berenice Abbott’s photographs of New York City in the 1930s. Abbott spent the 1920s in Paris and returned to New York shocked at the transformation of the city with its skyscrapers.

Edward Burtynsky’s industrial landscape photos reflect industries growing. Burtynsky’s photographs of quarries verge on abstraction as the photos are taken from the angle of one looking down at the structures beneath their feet. This is to capture the vast scale of the area Burtynsky photographed.

Jacob Lindsay / WFIU/WTIU News Edward Burtynsky's photograph named Carrara Marble Quarries #24.

“The scale of these is so immense that it doesn't even quite read as reality at first, and then you notice some tiny little detail,” Levy said. “Oh, that's a huge piece of machinery, and then suddenly the whole scope of it comes into view.”

The “photographic figure” section explores the fundamental belief that a photograph of someone’s face provides a view into their emotional life or their qualities as a person, he said. For example, Hiro (Yasuhiro Wakabayashi)’s portrait of modern dancer and choreographer Martha Graham.

“You had to think about the immense difficulty of capturing something, especially someone who is known for movement in a still image,” Levy said.

He said he wanted to contextualize the “witness to conflict” section with the first photographs being of the newspaper industry in the 19th and 20th century. This is to remind people that the photos in this section are not the only objective truth to such conflicts photographed. Editors, publishers and government agencies ultimately sent photographers to take such photographs. What was then distributed was all conscious choices, Levy said

This section features photos by Roger Fenton, whose images of the Crimean War are among the first war photographs. Timothy H. O’Sullivan’s war images show fallen Union soldiers at Gettysburg.

The “impressed by nature’s hand” section name comes from the English inventor of photography, William Henry Fox Talbot.

Jacob Lindsay / WFIU/WTIU News Richard Misrach's photograph called Star, Plane, Lake Mead.

“He wrote in the introduction to the Pencil of Nature that the images that you're seeing were not touched by an artist's hand, rather, they were impressed by nature's hand,” Levy said.

Richard Misrach’s photograph in this section, Star, Plane, Lake Mead, shows concentric lines drawn across the night sky that were not generated by the movement of stars, but by the rotation of the Earth. Misrach was able to capture this by the camera’s long exposure rendering what the human eye cannot see.

Levy said he hopes people walk away from the exhibit with a broader understanding that photography has existed in a variety of different disciplines: art history, American history, photojournalism and more.

After the exhibit closes, the photographs will go back into storage and be accessible to classes and scholars.