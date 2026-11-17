Vinyl record collectors are keeping the market growing, with mid-year revenue up 17.7 percent from a year ago. Local record shop owners, like one in Muncie, are spinning those numbers into profits and growth.

Derrick McNelly is the owner of Record Parlor of Muncie. He’s located downtown and is one of five record stores in East Central Indiana. When he opened his shop about a year and a half ago, he said he started with 300 records, but now, he has around 4,000.

“Honestly, the community is where it was at, and it still is. I hardly ever have to go seeking out inventory when it comes to used records at this point; people bring them to me,” McNelly said.

A new record usually brings him $5 to $7 in profit, whereas those used records bring in anywhere between $7 and $20 each.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) reported that in 2025, vinyl records generated over $1 billion in revenue. The last time that happened was in 1983.

“And that speaks to people’s kind of views with technology at this point. Not just the new AI world, but people are kind of sick of being spoon fed their feed or their algorithm,” McNelly said. “They want to go out and discover stuff on their own and have that organic experience again.”

Graham Kelley, a third-year Ball State student, is looking through the funk and soul section. He’s been collecting vinyl since high school. It’s all about the hunt for him.

“It really is just like a personal value. like having it on Spotify or Apple Music is good. Like, you can have all of your things organized well, but having a physical copy is, like, I don’t know- have a more personal connection to it.”

McNelly says it’s tough for him to figure out whether Record Parlor is growing because it’s new or if the market is better, but he feels like it is a bit of both while he finds his groove.

Daniel Huber is a news fellow with Ball State Public Media’sPublic Media Accelerator student fellowships.