Monday's Indiana Chamber legislative preview event offered a first glimpse of which priorities will rise to the top during the next legislative session and how a shakeup in statehouse leadership will play out.

Leaders from both the Republican and Democratic caucuses emphasized the importance of tackling affordability issues but didn't provide specifics on budget spending choices until revenue forecasts are provided later this year.

"I think it's going to be important for us to pass policies that families notice," said House Speaker-elect Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn). "It would be a success to me for that small family to say, 'yea, they made a difference'."

Democrats, like Senate minority leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington), said her caucus has long fought for more attention to affordability issues and is happy to see Republicans now shift focus.

"That finally we have the Republicans listening to what Hoosiers have been telling us for far too long. This is not a new problem," Yoder told reporters after Monday's event.

The chamber held the event the day before Organization Day at the statehouse, the ceremonial start of the 2027 legislative session. Lawmakers will be sworn in, caucuses will meet to make committee assignments and schedules will be finalized.

Monday's event was also when the Indiana Chamber revealed its legislative priorities for 2027 , which fell into three areas: economic growth, building the talent pipeline and infrastructure support.

This upcoming session will be a "long session" where lawmakers will decide appropriations for the state's next two-year budget.

Senate President-elect Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) couldn't say on Monday where the dollars will land, but said one priority is to return some of those dollars back to Hoosiers.

"I think you're going to see us, at least in the Senate side, continue to scrutinize every single dollar, how it's spent, and what we're investing in, and what return, or are Hoosier taxpayers getting for those investments," Garten said.

House Democrat leader, Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne), said he wants to see further investments made to education, from pre-K through graduation.

"We really need, I think, to focus on this session on fully funding public education because I do believe that's one of the reasons the voters sent the clear message that they did this past election," GiaQuinta said.

Leaders pointed to the positive revenue signs already being seen in the first four months of the 2027 fiscal year as revenue outpaces projections by 2.3%.

More funding for childcare was a priority raised by several lawmakers as the state continues to work through its waitlist for childcare assistance vouchers, or CCDF.

Garten also pointed to a desire to simplify Indiana's property tax structure and continue to look at deregulation in the childcare space .

Yoder said the Democratic caucus isn't completely against further childcare deregulation, but said it can't come at the expense of child safety.

"Just a whole-scale deregulation bill, I don't think it's safe for our children, and that is not what parents want at the end of the day," Yoder said.

Smaltz said he didn't think there was any "appetite" to take on another redistricting effort and instead wants to put all energy on tackling affordability. Smaltz was one of redistricting's chief architects in Indiana.

When it comes to housing, concerns were raised about increasing supply after Indiana saw an increase in population of about 200,000 people over the last five years . Democrats mentioned providing more relief for young homeowners while Republicans brought up housing deregulation as a way to improve housing supply.

Garten said one litmus test he is applying to all legislation in the upcoming session is if it will create predictability for local governments.

"I think folks have whiplash a little bit right now at the local level with some number of policy things that we've done in the past few years, so we've got to do a better job of including them on the front end," Garten said.

Republican leadership will also have to deal with a new dynamic at the statehouse as the Republican supermajority ends in the House and dozens of new legislators join the General Assembly after midterm .

Changes at the committee level are also happening now, notably in the House Ways and Means committee; long-time chairman of that committee, Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) was taken off that post. Rep. Craig Snow (R-Warsaw) will now lead that committee.

The House is scheduled to begin its official work for the 2027 legislative session on Jan. 11 and the Senate on Jan. 19.