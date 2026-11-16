Thirteen vehicles were damaged early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run accident in Bloomington.

Bloomington Police responded to the crash at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Bender Apartments on South Henderson Street. Nobody was injured.

The driver of the vehicle suspected to have caused the accident fled the scene on foot without leaving insurance information.

That vehicle is a red 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck, which has since been towed. Police spokesman Ryan Pedigo said officers don’t believe the vehicle’s registered owner was driving at the time of the crash.

Police do not yet know the identity of the driver or why the vehicle veered off the road. The case remains active.

Tips can be submitted to the Bloomington Police Department via the department’s non-emergency line at 812-339-4477, or in-person at the police station at 220 East Third Street.