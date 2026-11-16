Purdue University is dropping its demand that student newspaper the Purdue Exponent drop its name from the title of the publication, and it’s resumed distributing copies of the paper around campus.

Thus ends a year-and-a-half long conflict between the independent news organization and its host.

Editor-in-chief and student Avery Goldthorpe said the weeks of conversation leading up to the Oct. 30 agreement were characterized by a shared desire to return things to the pre-2025 status quo.

“It was just a matter of figuring out the details,” Goldthorpe said. “We definitely all wanted the same thing, I’d say.”

The new 10-year collaboration agreement formalizes Purdue’s commitment to distribute the paper on campus and recognition that the Exponent can continue using its name. The previous contract between the two organizations expired in 2014, although the arrangement continued until 2025 as a “courtesy accommodation.”

Publisher Kyle Charters said he’s happy with the outcome.

“Symbolically, it shows that while we are an independent media organization, that we can get along with the university,” Charters said.

Purdue University did not agree to an interview, but spokesperson Trevor Peters said in a statement that the university is glad to “resolve some misunderstandings.”

“A campus like ours needs a student paper and a student voice,” he wrote.

A rough year for Indiana’s student journalists

Purdue explained shortly after cutting distribution that it was not “consistent with the principles of freedom of expression” to provide special services to the Exponent as “one of many local media companies.”

It also noted that the website masthead already did not include the name “Purdue” and demanded that the Purdue Exponent change its URL name to match.

Charters doesn’t think that’s the full story.

“If you look at the national trends around that time, there was a lot of pressure from federal government and maybe to some extent state government about opinions on campus,” he said. “I think that the (Exponent) staff was a little bit understanding of why but was also disappointed to see decisions made by the university as well.”

Tension increased between student press organizations and campuses over the past few years, following widespread pro-Gaza protests and increased government scrutiny of higher education. That tension was particularly acute in Indiana.

The Exponent stood by its sister paper, the Indiana Daily Student, when discontent over IU’s mandate to end IDS print boiled over . Exponent writers distributed 3,000 copies of its paper around the Bloomington campus with a headline reading, We Student Journalists Must Stand Together.”

In contrast to the short, explosive confrontation at IU , the situation at Purdue played out slowly, with almost no contact between publishers and the university for the first year, according to Charters.

Unlike the IDS, whose publisher is the university, the Exponent is a financially independent organization. Charters said that lowered the pressure to act.

“We heard from the university once,” he said. “From our perspective, we have a trademark on the Purdue Exponent, so we didn't make any moves to change our name.”

Nonetheless, when Purdue ended its distribution deal, circulation fell by around 10 percent.

The thaw

Charters and Goldthorpe partially credit the resumption of talks to a speech given by incoming president of the National Press Club and Purdue alumnus Mark Schoeff Jr. at his February 2026 inaugural dinner.

Exponent staffers and alumni as well as Purdue administrators sat in attendance as Schoeff called out the university for violating press freedom and urged them to reach a resolution. He held up a copy of the Exponent’s IDS solidarity issue.

According to Schoeff, conversations began at dinner.

“Through the course of the evening, there was a real nice gathering between the administration and Exponent advocates,” he said.

Schoeff said administrators discussed the situation with him again in June.

“We certainly agreed that the Exponent is vital to the Purdue community,” he said. “I think there was agreement on both sides about that, and then the talks started in earnest later in the summer.”

Purdue formally reached out to the Exponent under the new administration of interim president Mitch Daniels. Schoeff added that he was not involved in that final stretch of negotiations.

Goldthorpe said he noticed improved newsroom mood as talks resumed. Daniels visited the Exponent around when the deal was signed but before it became public.

“He came into the newsroom and started talking about how excited he was that was coming to fruition,” Goldthorpe said. “Everyone was excited in that moment because they were kind of hearing about that for the first time, too, in the newsroom.”

Charters said the Exponent’s new agreement with Purdue shows that the two can have a healthy relationship, “but also then be able to cover the good news that comes out of the university, the bad news, the difficult news, whatever the case may be.”

