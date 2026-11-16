Indiana legislative leaders plan latest start for session in many years

Indiana’s 2027 legislative session will get off to its latest start in more than a decade following significant membership turnover and new top leadership in both the House and Senate.

Both chambers are set to convene Tuesday for their annual Organization Day that will see newly elected lawmakers sworn into office and rules voted upon for the upcoming session.

The House is then scheduled to reconvene on Jan. 11, with the Senate returning on Jan. 19, the Republican majority offices for those chambers said Friday.

A review of General Assembly online records shows Jan. 9 in 2023 as the latest date that a legislative session began since at least 2011. Other sessions began as early as Jan. 3.

The later Senate start was set “with preparation in mind,” said Molly Swigart, the spokeswoman for new Senate Republican leader Chris Garten.

“It will also allow more time to ensure new senators are properly oriented and committee chairs are prepared for the tasks that lie ahead,” Swigart said in an email to the Capital Chronicle. “That extra preparation means fewer hiccups and a faster start when we’re gaveled in. It’s a practical choice, not a political one, and it helps us serve Hoosiers efficiently from day one.”

The 50-member Senate will have 13 new senators — seven Democrats and six Republicans — along with 14 new committee chairs following Democratic gains in this month’s elections. Democrats added five senators to their ranks, but Republicans will continue to hold a 35-15 majority.

The House will have 24 newcomers among its 100 members — 17 Democrats and seven Republicans. Democrats gained 16 House seats, narrowing the GOP majority to 54-46. Republican Rep. Ben Smaltz is set to be elected as the new House speaker next week.

State law requires the General Assembly to “reconvene in session no later than the fourth Monday in January” — which will be Jan. 25 in 2027.

The later start means that legislators will have essentially two fewer weeks to complete action for the 2027 session as state law sets adjournment for no later than April 29.

Next year is the General Assembly’s long session as it is responsible for adopting a new two-year state budget.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

