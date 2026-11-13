Federal government backs down in case involving Brown County man's ICE-tracking website

Mark Hodges of Brown County won a pledge in court Friday by the federal government not to interfere with the website he created that gathers video documentation of actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The site, Eyes Up, launched in August of last year.

In October of last year, Apple removed the app from its store, citing guidance from law enforcement. In a statement to Fox News , then-U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said it did so at her demand.

Hodges and a woman who had a Facebook page called "ICE Sightings – Chicagoland" filed suit against the government, alleging First Amendment violations.



After a preliminary injunction, the government agreed to make it a permanent injunction. The order was issued Friday.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) represented Hodges and the woman, Kae Rosado.

“I’m glad the government agreed to stop targeting my speech, but it shouldn’t take a lawsuit to get the government to respect our constitutional rights,” Hodges said in a statement. “People have a right to know what their government is doing. I hope that thanks to this lawsuit, others can share what they see and hear without facing this kind of censorship."