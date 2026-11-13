City promises 'substantially increased' downtown security this weekend

The City of Bloomington said it will have "substantially increased" downtown security this weekend with Saturday's IU football game against USC attracting large numbers of visitors.

There have been three shootings this year on Kirkwood Ave., the latest of which was on Halloween night.

“Bloomington's reputation as a welcoming community is worth protecting. Violence has no place here,” Mayor Kerry Thomson said. “We have already taken extensive steps to prepare for major events and this weekend we are going further. We will not allow the actions of a few individuals to define the experience of everyone who lives here or comes to visit.”

The city said the Bloomington Police Department, Indiana University Police Department and the Indiana State Police will "intensify enforcement" of curfew laws for minors and criminal disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Thomson has expressed frustration over state laws on firearms that limit what city government can do to stop gun violence.

The city also announced temporary parking restrictions on Kirkwood Ave. between Indiana Ave. and Grant St. and in certain surface lots after the football game, which will end around 7 p.m. Saturday.