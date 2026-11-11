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UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 11 p.m.

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published November 11, 2026 at 5:18 PM EST
Radar map showing a line of severe thunderstorms moving through south central Indiana.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Latest analysis shows the main threat of a few, isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and large hail along the I-74 corridor.

5:30 p.m. UPDATE

Tornado Warning for... southeastern Vigo County ... west central Clay County until 6:00 p.m. At 5:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Terre Haute, moving east at 25 mph.

5:10 p.m. UPDATE

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for south central Indiana until 11 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon into this evening.

Latest analysis shows the main threat of a few, isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and large hail along the I-74 corridor.

At 5:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Terre Haute, moving east at 30 mph. Radar indicates 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Click here for the latest alerts: Delays, Closings, and Severe Weather
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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