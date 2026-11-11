UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 11 p.m.

5:30 p.m. UPDATE

Tornado Warning for... southeastern Vigo County ... west central Clay County until 6:00 p.m. At 5:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Terre Haute, moving east at 25 mph.

A small line of storms, along with more scattered development to the S, will move ESE through central Indiana over the next 2-3 hours. The main threats will be damaging wind, large hail, lightning, & a very isolated tornado. Storms will push thru #Indy metro btwn 6-730 PM. #INwx pic.twitter.com/GYgT4Mamrs — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) November 11, 2026

5:10 p.m. UPDATE

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for south central Indiana until 11 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon into this evening.

Latest analysis shows the main threat of a few, isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and large hail along the I-74 corridor.

At 5:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Terre Haute, moving east at 30 mph. Radar indicates 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

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