Mayor Thomson formally starts bid for reelection

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson formally launched her reelection campaign Tuesday evening at The Bluebird, outlining priorities for a second term that include public safety, housing and city government operations.

Thomson had previously announced her intention to seek a second term during an August appearance on WFIU's Ask the Mayor.

At Tuesday's campaign event, she highlighted accomplishments from her first term, including efforts to reduce the city's operating deficit, increase public safety staffing and expand housing opportunities.

Thomson said her administration has reduced a roughly $16 million annual operating deficit to approximately $5 million, putting the city on track to balance its budget in 2027.

She also pointed to progress on the Hopewell housing development, downtown economic development and efforts to address homelessness.

"We have made real progress, but we have unfinished business, and the next four years matter enormously," she told supporters.

One of Thomson's major priorities for a second term is reducing gun violence.

Referring to recent shootings on Kirkwood Avenue, Thomson said she wants the Indiana General Assembly to give local governments more authority to restrict firearms at large public events.

"I will work with the General Assembly to give local governments the authority to designate crowded public gathering areas as gun-free zones during large events," Thomson said.

She said cities should be able to establish controlled areas and take steps to prevent firearms from being brought into crowded public spaces.

Thomson also pledged to build and preserve 1,000 homes in Bloomington over the next four years and continue efforts to reduce street homelessness.

She said those goals are connected, arguing that the city cannot adequately address homelessness without increasing access to affordable housing.

Thomson acknowledged that the city continues to face financial challenges, including the effects of Indiana's property tax legislation and rising costs for residents.

Thomson was first elected mayor in 2023 and is seeking another four-year term in the 2027 municipal election.