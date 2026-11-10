Bevy of new Senate committee chairs named

The Indiana Senate has a whole new leadership look, including 14 new committee chairs.

Senate President Pro Tem-elect Chris Garten announced the changes Tuesday following last week’s election. He removed three existing committee chairs who supported the previous leader and also filled vacant posts due to retirements and losses.

“Hoosiers expect us to address the challenges impacting their everyday lives, from affordability and public safety to education, healthcare and economic opportunity,” he said in a news release. “Our committee chairs will play a critical role in advancing thoughtful, responsible policies that move Indiana forward. I expect them to challenge conventional thinking, encourage meaningful debate and approach their responsibilities with a sense of urgency.”

One of the biggest changes is Sen. Scott Baldwin to lead Tax and Fiscal Policy, a powerful committee overseeing tax-related legislation previously run by Travis Holdman, who was defeated in the May Republican primary.

Garten also split the Education and Career Development Committee into two — K-12 Education and Higher Education, to be run by Sen. Jeff Raatz and Sen. Greg Goode, respectively.

Goode, who fended off a Trump-endorsed challenger in the primary, also will lead the Ethics Committee.

Committee chairmen in the Senate receive additional pay to lead committees, between $1,000 and $5,500 depending on the workload of a panel. Other leadership roles also receive additional pay that varies.

The three chairs who were removed were Sen. Sue Glick of Natural Resources; Sen. Ed Charbonneau of Health and Provider Services and Sen. Jean Leising of Agriculture.

Here is the full list of committee chairs. Those starred are returning chairs:

Agriculture: Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen

Appropriations: Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka*

Commerce and Technology: Sen. Brian Buchanan, R-Lebanon*

Corrections and Criminal Code: Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis*

Elections: Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton*

Environmental Affairs: Sen. Daryl Schmitt, R-Jasper

Ethics: Sen. Greg Goode, R-Terre Haute

Family and Children Services: Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport

Health and Provider Services: Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo

Higher Education: Sen. Greg Goode, R-Terre Haute

Homeland Security and Transportation: Sen. Mike Crider, R-Greenfield*

Insurance and Financial Institutions: Sen. Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville

Judiciary: Sen. Cyndi Carrasco, R-Indianapolis*

K-12 Education: Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond

Local Government: Sen. Gary Byrne, R-Byrneville

Natural Resources: Sen. Scott Alexander, R-Muncie

Pensions and Labor: Sen. Randy Maxwell, R-Guilford

Public Policy: Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne

Rules and Legislative Procedure: Senate President Pro Tem-Elect Chris Garten, R-Charlestown

Tax and Fiscal Policy: Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville

Utilities: Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford*

Veterans Affairs and The Military: Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville*

In addition, here is the full leadership team announced by Garten.