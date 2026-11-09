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No quarterback announcement from Cignetti with USC ahead

WFIU | By Kenny Bruntlett
Published November 9, 2026 at 3:01 PM EST
Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska.
Rebecca S. Gratz
/
AP Photo
Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska.

Indiana football returns from its bye week with a big question unanswered heading into Saturday's game against USC.

Who will start at quarterback for the Hoosiers?

Josh Hoover has started all nine games this season, but a lingering injury suffered against Ohio State forced him out of the Hoosiers' overtime thriller against Minnesota. Backup quarterback and seventh-year senior Grant Wilson took over in the second half and helped lead Indiana to a 23-16 victory, throwing for 156 yards and a touchdown.

With an extra week to recover, Hoover's health has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding Indiana as it prepares for the Trojans.

Head coach Curt Cignetti was asked Monday whether he expected Hoover to return as the starter or if the decision would depend on his health .

"We'll see how the week plays out and we'll see who we trot out there," Cignetti said.

Wilson gave Indiana a steady presence under center against Minnesota, connecting with Charlie Becker for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime to secure the win.

The quarterback decision comes with little room for error. USC enters Bloomington with a 7-2 record after an impressive 30-18 win over Ohio State, ranked second at the time. Cignetti praised the Trojans' quarterback, Jayden Maiava, calling him accurate, smart and impressive with his quick release.

Indiana will look to get its offense back on track after a sluggishperformance against Minnesota. Cignetti noted that the Hoosiers averaged 42 points per game early in the season before averaging just 18 over their last four games.

The Hoosiers face the Trojans on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

● Special teams: Cignetti wants to see more production from the punt return unit but emphasized ball security with Charlie Becker being the return man.
"The big thing is, catch the ball first because nothing can turn a game around like, you know, putting one on the ground," Cignetti said.

● Bye week routine: The coaches had a little more time away from work during the bye week.
"We're in the office maybe an hour later and not staying till 10 at night, maybe going home at 7, 7:30 at night," Cignetti said.

● New College Football Playoff format: Cignetti shrugged off the latest playoff format changes. The 24-team playoff was announced officially Monday.
"I'm really focused on this game,” Cignetti said. “You know, I didn't see that announcement but anticipated the expansion. And there'll be a lot more changes, you know, before we kick it off next year."

● Future roster negotiations: Indiana did not use the bye week for contract negotiations, Cignetti said.
"We keep the main thing the main thing and, you know, when the regular season's over or if there's a Big Ten Championship Game involved, you know, we'll do it after that," he said.

Washington game time: Kickoff for IU’s game Nov. 21 at Washington will be announced Saturday night or Sunday morning.
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Kenny Bruntlett
Kenny Bruntlett has a huge passion for sports, storytelling and broadcast journalism. He loves getting out in the community, meeting new people and finding unique stories to share. When he's not reporting, you can probably find him watching or talking about sports!
See stories by Kenny Bruntlett

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