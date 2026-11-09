Simtra BioPharma Solutions opens $250 million manufacturing facility

Simtra BioPharma Solutions opened a $250 million manufacturing facility Monday on Bloomington’s west side.

Construction started in June 2024 and has created 450 jobs, according to the company. The 150,000 square-foot facility is the newest addition to the 600,000 square-foot campus .

The facility looks to expand Simtra’s development of sterile injectable medicines. It has been constructed to house high-speed isolator syringe filling lines and multiple 30-square-meter lyophilizers, or freeze dryers.

Gov. Mike Braun and Bloomington mayor Kerry Thomson spoke before the ribbon cutting.

“You're looking at 250 million dollars, hundreds of jobs and you're investing a quarter of a billion,” Braun said. “That says a lot, so you're lucky to be the community that's getting the benefit of it.”

During Thomson’s speech, she said the multi-million-dollar expansion has influence beyond city and state lines.

“The medicines manufactured here help patients and families across the country and around the world,” Thomson said. “People who live and work in Bloomington are helping produce therapies that can make an enormous difference in the lives of people they will never meet.”