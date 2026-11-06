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Second Street all-way stop begins during construction

WFIU | By Maya Monsalve
Published November 6, 2026 at 3:01 PM EST
The City of Bloomington's plan for the Second Street Improvement Project shows a courtesy map of the detours and all-way stop.
City of Bloomington
The project adds a two-way protected bike lane, new storm sewers, and corridor trees, and replaces the traffic signals at Second and Walker and at Second and Rogers.

The City of Bloomington continues its work on the Second Street Improvement Project with the addition of an all-way stop signal on Second and Walker Streets.

The signal is meant to facilitate the installation of a new traffic light and begins Monday for about a month.

This comes as a series of changes Second Street has had as part of the renovation. The street has been closed to east bound traffic since Wednesday, Oct 21.

Traffic has been rerouted to First Street and project timelines estimate that two-way traffic will be back before Thanksgiving.

The project adds a two-way protected bike lane, new storm sewers, and corridor trees, and replaces the traffic signals at Second and Walker and at Second and Rogers.
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Maya Monsalve
Maya Monsalve is a student reporter for WFIU/WTIU. She is a junior at Indiana University, majoring in Broadcast Journalism. She has a concentration in News Reporting and Editing, as well as a minor in Geography. She was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
See stories by Maya Monsalve
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