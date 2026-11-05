Controlled deer hunts scheduled this month at Griffy Lake

Bloomington Parks and Recreation will conduct controlled deer hunts at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve twice this month.

Griffy Lake will be closed to all public access and recreational use the following during the following times:



Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 23 at 5 a.m.

Closures include all trails, shoreline areas and the entire lake.

Parks and recreation have been conducting these hunts since 2017.

They are intended to reduce the impact of deer browsing on native vegetation. Deer tend to feed on young trees, wildflowers and other plants. When browsing is excessive, it can prevent tree seedling growth and reduce the diversity of native plants.

Managing deer populations helps native plant communities recover and regeneration of the forest.

Participation in controlled hunts are limited to hunters who applied and are selected by the department. Hunting by anyone not authorized to participate is prohibited.