Bloomington man, 79, charged with assisting suicide of wife

A 79-year-old Bloomington man is charged with felony assisting suicide after the death of his wife, who had been suffering from a painful and debilitating disease since 2013, according to court documents.

James Kulis told police that he and his wife, Harriett, had a suicide pact and she shot herself in the head with a weapon he had purchased the same day.

Kulis said he shot her again in the chest "to ensure she was no longer suffering or in pain," according to the probable cause affidavit.

The incident occured Saturday near State Road 46 and Kent Road.

Kulis said he couldn't carry out the suicide pact by shooting himself, despite drinking vodka and "multiple attempts to convince himself to follow through."

He used his wife's cell phone to report the incident to authorities.

Kulis told police his wife suffered from severe trigeminal neuralgia. The Mayo Clinic describes the condition as a "chronic pain condition that causes intense, sudden, electric shock-like or stabbing pain on one side of the face."

Kulis said the disease affected daily activities including eating, socializing, and sleeping.

After the court granted the prosecutor extra time, the charge was filed Thursday.

Kulis was taken to the Monroe County Jail and later released on bond.

He has an initial hearing scheduled Friday.