© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Bloomington man, 79, charged with assisting suicide of wife

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:01 PM EST
A close up of the Indiana State Police logo on a white police vehicle.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News

A 79-year-old Bloomington man is charged with felony assisting suicide after the death of his wife, who had been suffering from a painful and debilitating disease since 2013, according to court documents.

James Kulis told police that he and his wife, Harriett, had a suicide pact and she shot herself in the head with a weapon he had purchased the same day.

Kulis said he shot her again in the chest "to ensure she was no longer suffering or in pain," according to the probable cause affidavit.

The incident occured Saturday near State Road 46 and Kent Road.

Kulis said he couldn't carry out the suicide pact by shooting himself, despite drinking vodka and "multiple attempts to convince himself to follow through."

He used his wife's cell phone to report the incident to authorities.

Kulis told police his wife suffered from severe trigeminal neuralgia. The Mayo Clinic describes the condition as a "chronic pain condition that causes intense, sudden, electric shock-like or stabbing pain on one side of the face."

Kulis said the disease affected daily activities including eating, socializing, and sleeping.

After the court granted the prosecutor extra time, the charge was filed Thursday.

Kulis was taken to the Monroe County Jail and later released on bond.

He has an initial hearing scheduled Friday.
Tags
News Featured
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.