Indiana House Republicans pick new leader after big election losses

The Republican lawmaker who led the Indiana congressional redistricting push last year was picked Wednesday as the next leader for the state House of Representatives.

A drastically reduced Republican House majority elected Rep. Ben Smaltz of Auburn as speaker-elect — a day after House Speaker Todd Huston lost reelection and Democrats picked up an apparent 16 seats in the chamber.

Senate leadership change

Indiana Senate Republicans confirmed their pick of Sen. Chris Garten as the chamber’s next president pro tem — a day after Democrats chopped five seats from the GOP’s majority.



Republican senators had endorsed Garten in August as their pick to replace Sen. Rodric Bray as the chamber’s top leader.



An announcement from Senate Republicans said Garten’s selection on Wednesday was unanimous. The private vote followed Garten, of Charlestown, winning election on Tuesday to a third term.



Republican senators also voted to make Sen. Tyler Johnson of Leo the new majority caucus chairman. He replaces Sen. Travis Holdman, who was defeated in the May primary.



That election outcome ends the two-thirds supermajority House control Republicans held since the 2012 elections and reduces what was a 70-30 GOP margin to an expected 54-46.

Smaltz emerged from a 3-½ hour private meeting of House Republicans indicating they would still set the legislative agenda.

“We have a good working relationship with the Democrats. I always have had that,” Smaltz told reporters. “We’re still in the majority. We’re still going to operate like a body in the majority.”

Smaltz called Tuesday’s election results “terribly disappointing” for legislative Republicans and pointed to “a lot of national headwinds that we are dealing with.”

“We’re going to be committed to doing what we are sent here to do,” he said. “We’re sent here by the Hoosiers that want a better life, that want things to be affordable, and that want high-paying jobs, that want a strong economy. And we’re going to focus on that.”

Along with Smaltz in top House positions, Rep. Matt Lehman of Berne will continue as majority leader. Rep. Jake Teshka of North Liberty was picked as majority caucus chair, replacing Rep. Greg Steuerwald of Avon after he also lost his reelection bid.

House Democrats were jubilant with their sizable gains, which gave them their most House seats since they lost the majority with the 2010 elections.

Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne said Wednesday they would now have “more leverage” on legislation and hoped to see Republicans reaching across the aisle rather than working “on the extremes.”

“When it comes to figuring out ways to lower costs for utilities, healthcare, funding of our schools, and things like that, I do think that we’re going to work together to get that stuff done,” he said. “I also think it’s probably, frankly, a wake-up call that this is what Hoosiers want. So it’s time to come together to work to get things done.”

Smaltz is poised to be formally elected as speaker during the Legislature’s Organization Day on Nov. 17 ahead of the next session beginning in early January.

The House speaker presides over the chamber’s floor sessions, but also appoints committee chairs and leads the party’s legislative agenda.

Niki Kelly / Indiana Capital Chronicle House Democrat Leader Phil GiaQuinta, of Fort Wayne, speaks to reporters on Nov. 4, 2026, at the Indiana Statehouse after major wins for his caucus.

Smaltz was first elected to the House in 2012 — so he has never served in the chamber without a Republican supermajority allowing them to take action even if Democrats were not present.

Smaltz was a top lieutenant to Huston as the House Rules Committee chair for the past four years. He previously spent six years as leader of the House Public Policy Committee, which prominently handles gambling and alcohol-related legislation.

Smaltz was in the middle of last year’s Republican push to follow President Donald Trump’s call for mid-decade congressional redistricting in hopes of improving the GOP’s chances of holding its U.S. House majority.

He was the House author of the bill redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps that included carving up two Democratic-held districts with the aim of engineering a 9-0 Republican sweep of the state’s seats.

He acknowledged the proposed districts as “politically gerrymandered” as the plan cleared the House over unanimous Democratic objections.

The proposal failed in the Senate, leading to Trump supporting a political revenge campaign against Republican senators who voted against the plan.

Smaltz said Wednesday that the success of cooperation rested with the Democrats.

Tom Davies / Indiana Capital Chronicle Rep. Joanna King speaks on the phone in the Indiana Statehouse before a private meeting of the House Republican caucus on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

“That’s going to be up to them,” he said. “I mean, they’re going to have to accept us for who we are and we’re going to accept them for who they are.”

When asked whether congressional redistricting could return as an issue for the next legislative session, Smaltz replied: “I’m not sure that’s an issue that’s important to Hoosiers right now, and we’re focused on doing what’s important for them.”

Legislative flips

Democrats have gained at least 16 Indiana House and five Indiana Senate seats from preliminary election tallies.

If those results hold, Republican majorities would fall to 54-46 in the House and 35-15 in the Senate.

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC GAINS

Lauren Cole over Republican House Speaker Todd Huston of Fishers

William Colteryahn over Republican Rep. Greg Steuerwald of Avon

Jarren Hurt over Republican Rep. Bob Behning of Indianapolis

Lindsay Gramlich over Republican Rep. Danny Lopez of Carmel

Eva Rosberg over Rep. Julie McGuire of Indianapolis

Nick Neal over Republican Rep. Julie Olthoff of Crown Point

Ryan Kominakis over Republican Rep. Ed Soliday of Valparaiso

Amy Huffman Oliver over Republican Rep. Dave Hall of Norman

Misti Meehan over Republican Rep. Bob Morris of Fort Wayne

Racheal Bleicher over Republican Rep. Hunter Smith of Zionsville

Kimberly Townsend over Republican Rep. Kyle Pierce of Anderson

Tiffany Stoner over Republican Rep. Becky Cash of Zionsville

Alex Wait over Republican Rep. Dale DeVon of Granger

David Lawrence Boyd over Republican Rep. Andrew Ireland of Indianapolis

Stephanie Jo Yocum over Republican Rep. Chris Jeter of Fishers

Michele Henry defeated Republican Darrell Neeley for seat given up by former GOP Rep. Ed Clere of New Albany

SENATE DEMOCRATIC GAINS

Julie McGill over Republican Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne

Natasha Baker over Republican Sen. Ron Alting of Lafayette

Scott Houldieson over Republican Trevor De Vries, who had defeated GOP Sen. Dan Dernulc of Highland in the May primary

Gabrianna Gratzol over Republican Brian Schmutzler, who defeated GOP Sen. Linda Rogers of Granger

Kerry Forestal over Republican Juanita Albright for an open seat previously held by GOP Sen. Kyle Walker of Indianapolis

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

