Bloomington Handmade Market’s Winter Fair returns for its 17th year

Bloomington Handmade Market’s Winter Fair returns to the Monroe Convention Center Nov. 21 and 22.

The Handmade Market hosts two shows per year, a winter fair at the convention center in November and a summer fair downtown in June. The first show held was the winter fair in November 2009, originally at the John Waldron Arts Center.

Talia Halliday, who joined organizers in 2010, says the markets started to address a lack of opportunities for emerging independent artists and student artists.

“I think back in the day we would call ourselves not your grandma's craft fair because there are plenty of church and school craft fairs, and fine art fairs,” Halliday said. “But there was nothing in the middle that really served the kind of artists that we wanted to be serving.”

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Halliday says the fairs have grown from 20 vendors in 2009 to over 120 last year. Glass and stained glass are mediums Halliday has seen becoming increasingly popular.

“We didn't usually appeal to a glass artist because they tend to be more fine art than we are,” Halliday said. “I find some of these glass artists are meeting us in what we like to represent.”

Other mediums include illustrations and pottery.

The two-day fair is free to attend.