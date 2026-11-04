Indiana Republicans lose 2nd statewide office in comptroller race

Indiana Republicans lost a second statewide office with Democrat Jessica Bailey defeating incumbent Comptroller Elise Nieshalla.

With 95% of the votes counted Wednesday, Bailey led by almost 45,000 votes — or 50% to 47%. Libertarian John Schick captured 3%.

The pickup comes alongside Democrat Beau Bayh’s win for secretary of state.

But while Bayh spent millions, Bailey spent only $169,000 this year according to the most recent campaign finance reports. Nieshalla spent about $290,000. These figures don’t include spending by the state parties on the overall ticket.

Bailey’s win could also aid Bayh’s planned audit of the Secretary of State Office because she would control many of the financial records in question.

Tom Davies / Indiana Capital Chronicle Indiana State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla speaks during a news conference on July 15, 2026.

The comptroller, formerly known as the state auditor, is responsible for accounting, disbursing and reporting how Indiana spends its $26 billion in annual state general fund revenues.

Nieshalla was appointed to the post by then-Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2023 after Comptroller Tera Klutz resigned.

“Through this election, Hoosiers have spoken, and I fully respect our democratic process. I have called Jessica Bailey to congratulate her and made a promise, that I also make to you: my office will ensure a smooth and professional transition in service to her and the great State of Indiana,” she said in a statement.

She also said it was a “tough night last night, not just here, but for Republicans across the country. It hurts, but we can’t let disappointment turn into retreat. Now is the time to evaluate what happened and why, and then get right back in the fight to keep our Republic free and Indiana strong — because the next election will be here before we know it.”

Bailey is finishing her second term as clerk of courts for Porter County, where she manages marriage licenses, traffic and criminal records and oversees county elections. She also spent six years as a member of the Porter Township school board.

The apolitical nature of the comptroller’s office is attractive to Bailey, who said she was inspired to seek the nomination to make Indiana’s transparency portal more accessible to the average Hoosier.

She also wants the three-member State Board of Finance — which authorizes loans, appropriations and transfers made between accounts that don’t require legislative approval —to engage in more public discussion.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

