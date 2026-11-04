© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

With $88K to spend, CIB makes call for convention center artwork

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published November 4, 2026 at 3:28 PM EST
Workers completing the interior of the main exhibition hall at the convention center expansion.
Capital Improvement Board
/
Weddle Bros.
Interior of the main exhibition hall of the convention center expansion.

The Capital Improvement Board is seeking artwork from local artists for the Bloomington Convention Center.

The artwork will become part of a permanent collection displayed throughout the existing building and expansion.

The call is open to artists 18 and older who live in Monroe County or an adjacent county. Proof of residency is required.

Artists may submit up to three existing works with asking prices ranging from $1,500 to $12,000 per artwork. The CIB has a budget of $88,320 to purchase the artwork.

Read more: Seminary Pointe demolition to be completed by end of year

Signature artwork has already been selected for the pedestrian skybridge.

Convention officials are looking for paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography, digital media, textile or fiber work, and mixed media. Small indoor sculptures will also be considered.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. November 27.
Tags
News FeaturedCity Limits
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.