With $88K to spend, CIB makes call for convention center artwork

The Capital Improvement Board is seeking artwork from local artists for the Bloomington Convention Center.

The artwork will become part of a permanent collection displayed throughout the existing building and expansion.

The call is open to artists 18 and older who live in Monroe County or an adjacent county. Proof of residency is required.

Artists may submit up to three existing works with asking prices ranging from $1,500 to $12,000 per artwork. The CIB has a budget of $88,320 to purchase the artwork.

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Signature artwork has already been selected for the pedestrian skybridge.

Convention officials are looking for paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography, digital media, textile or fiber work, and mixed media. Small indoor sculptures will also be considered.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. November 27.