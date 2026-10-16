City seeking artist for $125K public artwork near Bicentennial Gateway

The City of Bloomington announced Friday that it is seeking artists for a $125,000 public art project near the Bicentennial Gateway.

The gateway, at Miller-Showers Park, was created in 2024.

"Now, the City is looking to add public art that goes beyond the city's name to reflect the character, history, and creativity of the community," the announcement said.

The artwork should reflect "the vibrancy, diversity, resilience, creativity and rich history that make Bloomington unique."

Applications to create the artwork are limited to professional artists based in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, or Illinois. The deadline is December 4, 2026.

"Parks are important gathering places and gateways to our community, and this project is an opportunity to create something that welcomes people to Bloomington in a meaningful and memorable way," said Tim Street, Director of Bloomington Parks and Recreation. "We want this artwork to reflect the character of our city and give residents and visitors alike a sense of connection and pride in the place we call home."

The city said there would be several opportunities for the public input, starting with this initial phase.

"The Bicentennial Gateway is an example of what can happen when we listen to our community and remain willing to rethink an approach," Mayor Kerry Thomson said. "Residents helped shape the direction of the first phase and we’re taking that same approach as we move forward with the public art component."