© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Lapsing Medicaid hinders recovery from substance abuse disorders

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published October 16, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT
Indiana Recovery Alliance sign and logo
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
For people in recovery, a temporary loss of coverage could risk derailing treatment.

A lapse in Medicaid coverage can set back recovery for people with substance use disorders. That risk is greater since procedural changes to coverage under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The new federal law shortens the period between eligibility redeterminations from a year to six months and requires at least 80 hours of work per month.

Read more: The human cost of fighting fraud, ending emergency Medicaid

More frequent eligibility checks and stringent work requirements increase the risk of losing care for procedural reasons, such as late or incomplete paperwork.

Tina Pettingill, executive director of government affairs for Groups Recover Together, said that for people in recovery, a temporary loss of coverage could risk derailing treatment.

“Continuity of coverage and care is really critical for people with substance use disorder,” Pettingill said. “Treatment is not a one-time encounter.”

Read more: State rolls out tools for new Medicaid work requirements

Pettingill recommended visiting the Family and Social Services Administration’s Healthy Indiana Plan website for current information and noted that groups including hers are adding more eligibility specialists to their staff.

Last year, Groups Recover Together said it supported more than 5,000 requests for coverage assistance.

She urged patients not to lose hope.

“Most people are not going to lose coverage,” Pettingill said. “Most people just need to make sure your information is accurate with your health insurance provider.”

Up to date information about coverage requirements and exemptions is available online from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
Tags
News Featured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.