Lapsing Medicaid hinders recovery from substance abuse disorders

A lapse in Medicaid coverage can set back recovery for people with substance use disorders. That risk is greater since procedural changes to coverage under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act .

The new federal law shortens the period between eligibility redeterminations from a year to six months and requires at least 80 hours of work per month.

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More frequent eligibility checks and stringent work requirements increase the risk of losing care for procedural reasons , such as late or incomplete paperwork.

Tina Pettingill, executive director of government affairs for Groups Recover Together , said that for people in recovery, a temporary loss of coverage could risk derailing treatment.

“Continuity of coverage and care is really critical for people with substance use disorder,” Pettingill said. “Treatment is not a one-time encounter.”

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Pettingill recommended visiting the Family and Social Services Administration’s Healthy Indiana Plan website for current information and noted that groups including hers are adding more eligibility specialists to their staff.

Last year, Groups Recover Together said it supported more than 5,000 requests for coverage assistance.

She urged patients not to lose hope.

“Most people are not going to lose coverage,” Pettingill said. “Most people just need to make sure your information is accurate with your health insurance provider.”