Medicaid waiver denials paused amid rush to process

Medicaid waiver denials increased significantly in Indiana this year after the state introduced new assessment tools. As of Aug. 31, the Family and Social Services Administration is pausing denials based on that assessment.

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Holly Wimsatt, Director of the Bureau of Disability Services, made the announcement during Monday’s Medicaid Advisory Committee meeting.

“This provides us time to further assess trends, enhance quality assurance procedures, and enhance our training approach,” she said. “BDS staff will be reviewing pending determinations for potential reassessment.”

The move comes after complaints from state lawmakers and news reports about disabled Hoosiers losing coverage and confusion at local FSSA offices.

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State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D – Indianapolis) said she heard from case managers who told her they felt rushed and did not receive enough training on the new assessment.

“Some of these case managers are saying this started in March of 2025 when they didn't receive the training, and then they were expected to do the assessments and get through their whole list that was sent to them by June,” she said. “So how do we rectify this with the families?”

The agency did not say for how long redeterminations would be paused.