© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Medicaid waiver denials paused amid rush to process

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published September 25, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
File photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The move comes after complaints from state lawmakers and news reports about disabled Hoosiers losing coverage and confusion at local FSSA offices.

Medicaid waiver denials increased significantly in Indiana this year after the state introduced new assessment tools. As of Aug. 31, the Family and Social Services Administration is pausing denials based on that assessment.

Read more: The human cost of fighting fraud, ending emergency Medicaid

Holly Wimsatt, Director of the Bureau of Disability Services, made the announcement during Monday’s Medicaid Advisory Committee meeting.

“This provides us time to further assess trends, enhance quality assurance procedures, and enhance our training approach,” she said. “BDS staff will be reviewing pending determinations for potential reassessment.”

The move comes after complaints from state lawmakers and news reports about disabled Hoosiers losing coverage and confusion at local FSSA offices.

Read more: As work requirements loom for Medicaid, state officials worry about readiness

State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D – Indianapolis) said she heard from case managers who told her they felt rushed and did not receive enough training on the new assessment.

“Some of these case managers are saying this started in March of 2025 when they didn't receive the training, and then they were expected to do the assessments and get through their whole list that was sent to them by June,” she said. “So how do we rectify this with the families?”

The agency did not say for how long redeterminations would be paused.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.