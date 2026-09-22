Free workshops for artists, administrators offered this fall

The Bloomington Arts Commission is offering free workshops for local artists and arts administrators.

There will be three workshops between mid-October and mid-November.



Monday, Oct. 19, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.: Starts with You: Using the Self to Build Stronger Collaborative Community Culture



Monday, Nov. 2, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.: We’re All We’ve Got: Navigating Conflict, Accountability and Repair



Monday, Nov. 16, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.: Combatting Burnout: Using Self-Compassion and Joy-Work to Balance the Scales

The workshops will be run by Andrea M. Sterling. Sterling has decades of experience as an educator and arts organizer, helping co-organize the Bloomington Poetry Slam for the past few years.

They are open to people of all experience levels. The curriculum is grounded in self-discovery and finding joy in making art.

“There is so much work that will be done to explore, like who are you, and how is that showing up in the work that you're doing?” Sterling said. “If you consider yourself a creative or an artist in any way, these workshops are for you.”

Sterling said she believes it's important for her to share her passion for education and emphasize accessibility for marginalized creatives, especially people of color or those from lower-class backgrounds.

“I could do workshops that cost money or where I'm getting like paid more, or that only certain people are allowed to attend, but then it feels like I'm not sharing like a gift that I have,” she said.

All workshops will be in person at John Waldron Arts Center on 122 S Walnut St .