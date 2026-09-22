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Man found dead near downtown Bloomington Kroger

WFIU | By Elyse Perry
Published September 22, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
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WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington police say the cause and manner of death have not been confirmed.

A man was found dead near a dumpster behind the downtown Bloomington Kroger Sunday afternoon, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Police were called to the intersection of 1st Street and College Avenue after a caller reported finding a man dead near the dumpster.

Officers arrived and confirmed the man was dead, according to BPD.

Police said a detective attended the man’s autopsy Monday in Terre Haute. No injuries were found during the autopsy.

BPD said the man's identity has not been confirmed. The department said the cause and manner of death remain unknown, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
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