Residents pick winners in Hopewell street naming contest

The votes are in, and Bloomington has two new street names for the future Hopewell neighborhood: W. Heartwell Lane and W. Possibility Lane. Two-hundred eighty-eight residents cast their vote.

City staff narrowed down more than 130 submissions to five for residents to vote on , including Fellowship Lane, Perseverance Lane and Welcome Lane. The mayor’s office shared a complete list of submissions with WFIU/WTIU News on Tuesday.

Mayor Kerry Thomson said they “had a lot of fun” reading the entries and creating a short list.

“We're always open to finding good ways to get public input on things that aren't so controversial, and it was cool to see how many people wanted to engage with this,” Thomson said.

She added that city staff wanted to choose finalists that worked together as a set.

The city set a few criteria, including no surnames. That eliminated many submissions, including the popular Cignetti Lane, which was proposed by 10 residents.

Staff also eliminated proposals they thought could create confusion for emergency dispatch and the postal service.

“So, we can't repeat a name, and it can't be too closely spelled either, or sound the same as another name,” Thomson said.

Close on Cignetti’s heels with six unique submissions was Shalooby’s Lane, named for the fictional AI-hallucinated Bloomington restaurant that conquered local internet discourse in late 2024 and spawned T-shirts and memes.

One user said they picked Shalooby’s “because it inspires hope.”

Thomson gave the name a specific callout to the Shalooby’s phenomenon.

“We didn’t think many people would actually want to live on a lane named Shalooby’s,” Thomson said. “But we did find a lot of joy in the fact that many people suggested it.”

Bloomington’s female leaders were well represented in submissions, including Charlotte Zietlow , Elinor Ostrom and Star Trek’s Captain Janeway . Also included were references to the site’s past as Bloomington Hospital, tributes to jazz legend Hoagy Carmichael and the names of local flora.

A few outliers were Hopeless Lane, Laney McLane Lane and Trump Drive.