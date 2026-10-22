Seminary Pointe demolition to be completed by end of year

Seminary Pointe demolition is scheduled to begin in November pending results of lead paint and asbestos testing.

Weddle Bros. is managing the construction of the Bloomington Convention Center expansion.

Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News Parking lot and north view of the Seminary Apartment duplex.

Project Manager Andrew Scere said environmental testing of the site and buildings on the south parcels is complete.

“With coordination with VET (VET Environmental Engineering, LLC), they noted that this is one of the cleanest areas that they’ve ever observed in the downtown area, very surprising there,” he said.

The demolition has been controversial due to efforts to save affordable housing on the site.

The Capital Improvement Board Wednesday approved Indianapolis-based Denney Excavating from six bids.

The $660,000 demolition is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Weddle Bros. / Google Maps Seminary Pointe site use map after demolition.

Scere said the area will be used for construction staging and parking for the companion hotel slated to open in 2029.

CIB President John Whikehart said hotel negotiations are ongoing and have been productive. The CIB selected Dora – Louderback JV as the host hotelier in July.

The dedication ceremony for the convention center expansion is scheduled for January 12 at 2 p.m.