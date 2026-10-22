Senator facing theft investigation says he will resign if reelected, citing ‘changes in my judgment’

Weeks after allegations of shoplifting broke, Republican state Sen. Ron Alting announced he will resign his Senate seat after 28 years if voters reelect him.

“Over the past several weeks, I have been undergoing extensive medical evaluation for concerning changes in my judgment, behavior and cognitive functioning. That evaluation has included specialists in neurology, geriatrics and mental health, as well as an MRI and other testing. That work is continuing as my doctors seek a definitive diagnosis,” he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

“During this time, I did things that were wrong and completely out of character for me. I take responsibility for my actions. I am deeply sorry for the hurt and disappointment I have caused my family, friends, colleagues, constituents and the store employees involved. After many difficult conversations with my family, my doctors and people I have trusted for many years, I have concluded that I need to bring my time in public office to an end and devote my attention to my health and my family.

“I have informed Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray of my decision to resign from the Indiana Senate.”

A special prosecutor is weighing multiple Wal-Mart theft cases involving Alting in his Lafayette-area district. A new allegation just this week involves a Florida Wal-Mart.

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Alting, 70, is on the ballot for reelection against Democrat Natasha Baker, though he took a step back from campaigning earlier this month.

“Because voting in this year’s election is already underway, my name will remain on the ballot. If I am elected, my successor will ultimately be chosen through the Republican Party’s vacancy process,” Alting wrote. “I have great confidence that this process will produce an outstanding leader who will serve Senate District 22 and its people well.”

The move could be a way to salvage Republican control of the seat as Baker has gained momentum in recent weeks.

“Now more than ever, it is important for the people of our district to show up, make their voices heard, and participate in this election. Democracy works best when voters have a meaningful say in who represents them,” Baker said in a statement. “Senator Alting’s announcement that he intends to resign if reelected raises important questions about who would ultimately represent our district and how that decision would be made. Voters deserve a senator elected by the people, not hand selected by party insiders.”

Alting was first elected to the Indiana Senate in 1998 after serving on the Lafayette City Council for three years. He currently represents all of Carroll County and portions of Tippecanoe County and is the most senior member of the Indiana Senate.

He has been chair of the Senate Committee on Public Policy since 2011. In this position, he has presided over legislation including alcohol regulations and gaming matters.

Republican colleague Sen. Spencer Deery thanked Alting for his years of service to Tippecanoe County and the Indiana General Assembly.

“I know how much he loved serving his constituents in the Indiana Senate and that this must have been a difficult decision for him,” he said in a social media post. “But it was the right decision, and I applaud him for having the courage to make it. He will be in my prayers as he works with his doctors and navigates this transition.”

Alting is a widower and resides in Lafayette. He was born and raised in Lafayette. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2001. Alting was also a part of the 1974 Lafayette Jefferson High School state finals basketball team.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

