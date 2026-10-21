Houchin has huge fundraising lead in her reelection campaign

Congressional candidates in Indiana’s Ninth District have reported campaign finances to the Federal Election Commission, and the fundraising race is not close.

Democrat Brad Meyer had raised just nine percent as much as Republican incumbent Erin Houchin by the end of September – $195,226 compared to $2.17 million. His campaign has just four percent of the cash on hand of his opponent.

More than half of Meyer donors identify as retirees or not employed and most live in Bloomington, according to FEC filings .

Read more: An interview with Brad Meyer

By contrast , Houchin has received more gifts from political action committees affiliated with companies and conservative politics. She also has more gifts from individuals than Meyer, including those who gave through Republican fundraising platform ActRed.

Among her biggest donors is Wabash Valley Resources, a fertilizer and hydrogen fuel manufacturer facing opposition in Vigo County for its controversial carbon capture project . The company gave $25,000 to the Houchin Victory Fund. Four of its board members contributed around that much together.

A Bloomington man, former CarDon nursing home CEO and current board member Stephen Moore, has also contributed $25,000 to the congresswoman’s reelection campaign.

Read more: An interview with Erin Houchin

Political analysts consider Indiana’s Ninth to be a safe Republican district.