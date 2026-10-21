Ceremony for naming of Bob Knight Memorial Way is Friday

The ceremony for naming part of State Road 45/46 as Bob Knight Memorial Way is at 11 a.m. Friday.

Early this year, the state legislature unanimously passed a resolution calling for the Indiana Department of Transportation to name the stretch of State Road 45/46 between College Ave. and Fee Lane after the late Indiana University men's basketball coach.

Knight won national championships as the Hoosiers' coach in 1976, 1981, and 1987.

He died in 2023.

Speakers at the ceremony will be Patrick Knight, Bob Knight's son and a former IU player; IU athletic director Scott Dolson; Peggy Mayfield, a state representative who authored the resolution; and Steve Ferguson, chair of Board of Cook Group Inc.

A sign will be unveiled at the ceremony.