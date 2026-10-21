IU Black Film Center and Archive works to restore historic film

IU’s Black Film Center and Archive is restoring to 4K one of the earliest known feature-length films by a Black American woman, according to a press release.

Liz White’s film adaptation of Shakespeare's “Othello” was filmed in 1961 and 1962. It was the first time a film adaptation of Shakespeare’s play featured an all-Black cast and crew. Additionally, it was the first time a Black actor, Yaphet Kotto, portrayed Othello onscreen. The adaptation sought to address themes of colorism in the Black community, Black Power movements, and gender violence.

The film had just one screening at Howard University in 1980. White died in 1993, unable to see the film reach a wider or theatrical release.

Liz White Collection, Black Film Center & Archive A portrait of an independent filmmaker Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Shearer White.

The restoration project is in collaboration with Milestone Film & Video, which is also working closely with White’s estate.

Dan Hassoun, an archivist for the center, says that the project started back in Summer 2025 when funding grant applications were sent out. After funding was received, elements of the film were sent to two labs in New York. One lab handles picture restoration and another handles audio restoration.

“They've been sending us review files to go over,” Hassoun said, “so that we can look at the picture quality and listen to the sound and then send them back any notes about any flaws.”

Novotny Lawrence, the center’s director, says this is his first restoration after joining in 2023. Once the film is released theatrically, Lawrence hopes it sparks conversations about moving Liz White in the context of filmmaking history.

“She deserves to have her place there, given what she was able to accomplish and the material that she took on,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence also hopes the film becomes a part of conversations about Shakespeare and what his work means to be adapted for film and who stars in these movies.

“All too often, Blacks are kind of put in this this box,” Lawrence said, “We don't really oftentimes associate Black performers with Shakespeare, even though we have trained actors who are performing on stage and on screen in Shakespeare's plays.”

The center hopes the restoration project will wrap up by the end of December. Next year, it hopes to submit the film to several film festivals and have screenings. Eventually, Milestone Films will release it on DVD and Blu-ray.

