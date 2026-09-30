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IU Cinema’s horror film series shows genre’s diversity

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published September 30, 2026 at 2:15 PM EDT
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"Friday Night Frights" will continue this Friday at IU Cinema located on 1213 E 7th St.

The IU Cinema horror film series “Friday Night Frights” continues this Friday evening with a screening of Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg’s “Dead Ringers” released in 1988.

The series started last Friday with a screening of “Cronos,” the debut film of director Guillermo del Toro.

Here’s a full list of screenings throughout October:

  • Oct. 2, 7 p.m.: “Dead Ringers” (1988)
  • Oct. 13, 7 p.m.: “Faust” (1926) with live score accompaniment
  • Oct. 16, 10 p.m.: “Hellboy” (2004)
  • Oct. 23, 10 p.m.: “Don’t Look Now” (1973)
  • Oct. 30, 10 p.m.: “Scream” (1996) + “Cabin in the Woods “(2011)
  • Oct. 30, 7 p.m.: “Best Wishes to All” (2023) + “Gozu” (2003)

Alicia Kozma, director of IU Cinema and Programming Team Lead, said the cinema’s longstanding series is about exposing audiences to the expansive nature of horror films and genre films in general.

Kozma said the films typically have inexpensive budgets, which gives filmmakers more creative freedom in screenwriting and production.

“It allows filmmakers to be more creative, more boundary pushing, to delve into more interesting ideas, to kind of confront contemporary issues, fears, paranoias in ways that can be really intellectually stimulating,” Kozma said.

Kozma said the cinema has specific criteria when deciding what horror films to include in the series. Ultimately, the goal is to demonstrate that there are multiple types of horror films.

For example, the cinema is showing the film “Faust,” celebrating its 100th anniversary, with live score accompaniment from the electronic duo Ten Thousand Lakes.

“Some of our most interesting filmmaking, aesthetically, formally and also intellectually, happens in horror films.” Kozma said. “So I don't think that we should foreclose engaging with them on an artistic, intellectual, or academic level just because they're genre films.”

“Friday Night Frights” continues this Friday at 7 p.m. with a screening of “Dead Ringers” at IU Cinema, located at 1213 E 7th St. Tickets are available online at cinema.indiana.edu
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