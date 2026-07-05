Save Seminary Pointe campaign gains momentum with no clear path forward

The Save Seminary Pointe campaign is gaining momentum, but there’s no clear path forward.

Bloomington city council recently approved a letter to the Redevelopment Commission (RDC) urging use of the property north of the current convention center as a city subsidy for affordable housing.

It’s the former Bunger and Robertson property called College Square. The council supports using it as a land exchange or below-cost hotel site to preserve Seminary Pointe.

The grassroots group has secured Avalon Community Land Trust to hold the property as organizers develop it.

The Capital Improvement Board would get a host hotel closer to the convention center and get out of leasing the Seminary Pointe retail and residential units.

Capital Improvement Board A map and assessed value of properties owned by the CIB for the expansion project.

Mayor Kerry Thomson said she’s supportive of the campaign. But, she adds, they are not mutually exclusive.

Thomson said her team is concerned about the potential loss of affordable housing units and would prioritize incentives for a qualified developer.

“Those units need a lot of repair, very costly repairs. And if the buildings don't remain, and they get redeveloped as affordable housing, that also is an extensive and expensive project,” Thomson said.

Read more: Convention center hotel saga illuminates city’s affordable rent issue

But the RDC owns College Square and has declined interest citing financial terms, operational burden, and strategic misalignment.

Public proposals for the College Square property are due July 20.

Thomson said the RDC is unable to consider offers that have not been submitted and is asking the CIB or its hotel developer to offer a proposal.

CIB President John Whikehart said that’s not what the city and county agreed to.

“I've made five attempts now to work with the administration or the RDC on the Bunger Robertson property, and all five of those attempts have been rebuffed,” Whikhart said.

He said there’s still time to review and negotiate a land exchange. Though the CIB plans to choose a hotel developer July 15 and the RDC doesn’t meet until July 20.

Read more: Affordable housing advocates share details of proposal for Seminary Pointe

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News The Bloomington Convention Center expansion is expected to be completed in early January 2027.

Save Seminary Pointe Campaign volunteer Bryce Greene said activists are calling on the RDC to go into a special session to negotiate with the CIB on a land transfer. The group is planning a rally on July 6 at City Hall at 5:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, the CIB is moving forward with demolition permits and environmental reports on the Seminary Pointe properties. Whikehart said they could be ready for demolition by October 1.