With time running out, subcommittee still optimistic about jail site recommendation

With less than two weeks until its deadline, the subcommittee tasked with recommending a new jail site appears to have made little progress.

But the chair of the Collaborative Justice Project Working Subcommittee, county councilor Liz Feitl, said she has faith the group will still be able to deliver a recommendation by July 13.

Read more: Subcommittee to evaluate potential jail sites, sets meeting schedule

“I think that the committee is ready to do its work when we have all the data in place to make those decisions,” she said.

Sydney Zulich, vice-chair of the subcommittee and a city councilmember, said the working group’s decision is “exclusively” dependent on available information, and given the tight schedule, not having answers can disqualify a property.

“I do think that the process will move fairly swiftly if we can actually get all of those questions answered,” she said.

The committee is intended to bring together various entities from local government in hopes of expediting a site decision that has been a vexing question for the county for 18 years.

Read more: ACLU interviews inmates as potential plaintiffs in new jail condition lawsuit

The ACLU, after multiple deadline extensions, has said it is no longer willing to wait for the county to address jail conditions. A lawsuit is the likely next step.

Wednesday’s subcommittee meeting was adjourned due to a lack of information to evaluate sites.

The subcommittee’s legal team, comprised of county and city attorneys, will provide information for evaluations Monday at the subcommittee’s next meeting.

The subcommittee has three more scheduled meetings.

“We're trying to do this as quickly as we can,” city attorney Larry Allen said at the meeting. “But I think that information will be helpful just to make this a much more productive conversation to have those basic facts for these properties.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, the subcommittee discussed additional site evaluation metrics suggested primarily through a public form. That included a hefty list of suggestions from County Commissioner Jody Madeira.

Attending the meeting were Feitl, Zulich, deputy public defender Karen Wrenbeck and deputy prosector April Wilson.

Mayor Kerry Thomson was not present, and county commissioners will not formally participate in the subcommittee, according to The B Square Bulletin.

If the subcommittee fails to recommend a site, Zulich said it will still submit its findings to the larger city-county group.

The subcommittee’s meeting Monday includes an opportunity for public comment.