Ballard’s independent secretary of state campaign celebrates ballot spot

Former GOP Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard on Thursday celebrated landing his independent secretary of state campaign on the ballot.

Under state law, he needed 37,000 verified voter signatures to qualify to be listed on the November ballot. A state report indicates counties have certified 40,000 signatures so far.

“On the eve of America’s 250th anniversary, it’s fitting that Hoosiers have put an independent on the ballot,” Ballard said in a statement. “This means voters will have a real choice in November, just as our founders intended for our elections.”

“I want to thank our team and volunteers for their tireless efforts to make that happen,” he continued. “We are also grateful to the county clerks and their staff, who are still working their way through the remaining signatures we’ve submitted.”

Ballard submitted more than 74,000 signatures by the Tuesday deadline. The extra signatures are typically meant to account for those who aren’t registered or are duplicates.

To collect the signatures, Ballard deployed volunteers and, as of mid-May, spent $150,000 on a firm.

About a month ago, Hamilton County officials flagged one page of 10 signatures submitted on behalf of Ballard’s campaign as potentially forged, though the campaign distanced itself from the “rogue” volunteer who turned them in.

Indiana State Police confirmed an investigation when the Capital Chronicle asked mid-June, but didn’t say if any other counties had reported any signatures submitted by the same volunteer.

Ballard faces Democrat Beau Bayh, Republican Max Engling — who beat out incumbent officeholder Diego Morales — and Libertarian Lauri Shillings in the November 3 general election.

He is running under a new “Lincoln Party” label because Indiana law prohibits a party label that could be confused with an independent candidate appearing on the ballot for the same office.

If Ballard garners at least 2% of the vote, he’d secure basic ballot access for the nascent Lincoln Party. Instead of candidates being required to gather thousands of signatures, the party could hold conventions to nominate them to the general election ballot.

The race for secretary of state — typically a low-interest, down-ballot contest — has gained prominence in recent years.

The Secretary of State’s Office is one of five statewide offices designated in Indiana’s original constitution. The agency oversees elections, securities, auto dealer services and business services.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

